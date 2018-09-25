Home World

Donald Trump brings rare laughter to UN General Assembly

"In less than two years, my administration has achieved more than any administration in the history of our country," Trump boasted, little more than a month before US congressional elections.

Published: 25th September 2018 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

President_Donald_Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

UNITED NATIONS: Donald Trump, whose political ascent has been full of firsts, on Tuesday achieved another rare feat -- bringing laughter to the solemn UN General Assembly.

Delivering his address to the annual gathering of UN heads of state, Trump began in the hyperbolic style of a domestic campaign as he boasted of his record.

"In less than two years, my administration has achieved more than any administration in the history of our country," Trump boasted, little more than a month before US congressional elections.

As assembled global dignitaries started to chuckle, Trump interrupted his prepared remarks and insisted, "So true."

With the laughter audible, Trump smiled and said, "I didn't expect that reaction, but that's okay."

ALSO READ | Vowing US first, Donald Trump presses on Iran, trade at UN

He proceeded to tout low US unemployment before proceeding with the rest of his address, a hardline defense of the US right to act on its own without bowing to global rules.

Trump urged international pressure against Iran, after he annoyed European allies by withdrawing from an agreement on curbing Tehran's nuclear program, and lashed out at the OPEC cartel over oil prices and China over the imbalance in trade.

Light moments are exceedingly unusual in the UN General Assembly, which follows a strict protocol in with each world leader is escorted to the rostrum for an address on issues of the day.

In 2015, Zimbabwe's then 91-year-old strongman Robert Mugabe was met with laughter when he shouted "We are not gays!," part of his longstanding insistence that homosexuality is non-African.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump UN General Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh