Home World

EU launches Asia strategy to rival China's 'new Silk Road'

The Brussels' scheme envisions railways, roads and ports being built across the globe using billions of dollars in Chinese loans.

Published: 26th September 2018 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

BRUSSELS: As doubts grow over China's vast "Belt and Road" trade infrastructure project, the EU is launching an alternative plan for Asia that it says will not saddle countries with debt they cannot repay.

EU member countries are expected to sign off on the new "Asia connectivity strategy" -- which aims to improve transport, digital and energy links while promoting environmental and labour standards -- in time for a major summit of European and Asian leaders next month.

Brussels insists the scheme is not a response to any other player, but its launch comes as the sheen fades on Beijing's "new Silk Road" initiative, which envisions railways, roads and ports being built across the globe using billions of dollars in Chinese loans.

Federica Mogherini, the EU's diplomatic chief, said talks have been going on for several months with a number of Asian countries that were "interested in looking at the European way".

"Our initiative will aim at creating jobs and economic growth and benefits for the local communities," she told reporters. "I would not say if this is different from other's proposal but this is our proposal."

The new strategy comes after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called for a more muscular EU foreign policy to match the bloc's economic clout, taking on not just US President Donald Trump's "America First" approach but also China's energetic involvement in Africa and Asia.

Maaike Okano-Heijmans, an EU-Asia relations expert at the Clingendael Institute in the Netherlands, said the initiative was a "very important step" after criticism of the EU in some quarters that it has been slow to respond to Chinese soft power plays.

"We cannot accuse them of not having a vision any more. The challenge is how to turn this into something that's really an alternative to some countries. Because that requires money and more money and more money," Okano-Heijmans told AFP, saying "nobody can rival Chinese money".

- Debt, digital concerns -

President Xi Jinping said earlier this month that China's trade with Belt and Road countries had exceeded $5 trillion, with outward direct investment surpassing $60 billion.

But some countries are beginning to question whether the strings attached to the money make it more of a burden than a benefit.

While much of the hard detail of the EU scheme -- including the vital question of finance -- is yet to be worked out, the proposal stresses the importance of "high environmental and social standards" and of the "fiscal and financial sustainability of infrastructure projects".

This appears designed to directly address a major criticism of the Belt and Road plan, launched in 2013, that the apparent Chinese largesse is effectively creating debt traps.

These fears were highlighted last year when Sri Lanka had to grant a 99-year lease on a strategic port to Beijing over its inability to repay loans for the $1.4-billion project.

Concerns have grown and, in August, Malaysia said it was shelving three Beijing-backed projects, including a $20 billion railway, while Pakistan -- until recently an enthusiastic recipient of Chinese money -- has vowed more transparency amid fears about the country's ability to repay loans.

And as cyber security becomes an increasingly important consideration for governments around the world, the EU's insistence on transparency may prove more appealing than involvement in China's "digital Silk Road", said Philippe Le Corre of the Europe and Asia Programs at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"It's basically allowing Chinese telecoms companies to build infrastructures in these countries, gifting access to portals and e-commerce platforms, anything digital," Le Corre told AFP.

"You're basically having a Chinese footprint on a very long term and you're not leaving an alternative."

Some countries are beginning to realise, Le Corre said, that "it's not good to put all your eggs in the same basket and that being a dependent of the Chinese empire is a big risk, certainly when it comes to controlling information and controlling technology".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
One Belt One Road

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours