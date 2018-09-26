UN chief discusses regional dynamics with top Afghan official

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed with Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah the regional dynamics and the upcoming parliamentary elections in the in the strife-torn nation.

Guterres and Abdullah met on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly session here Tuesday.

According to the UN chief's spokesperson, the two leaders discussed the upcoming parliamentary elections in Afghanistan, prospects for peace negotiations and regional dynamics, as well as the Geneva Ministerial Conference on Afghanistan to be held in November this year.

The parliamentary elections in Afghanistan are slated for October 20, the first time since 2010 that they are being held.

The November 28 ministerial conference in Geneva is co-chaired by the Afghan government and the UN.