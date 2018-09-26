Venezuela accuses Trump of promoting 'military uprising' against Maduro

By AFP

CARACAS: Venezuela accused US President Donald Trump on Wednesday of promoting a "military uprising" against socialist President Nicolas Maduro, a day after he said a military coup could topple his unpopular regime.

"Venezuela expresses its strongest rejection of the warmongering and interventionist statements issued by the president of the United States ... aimed at promoting a military uprising in the country," the foreign ministry in Caracas said in a statement.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump said the "repressive regime" in Caracas was responsible for a "human tragedy" in the once oil-rich nation and "could be toppled very quickly by the military if the military decides to do that."