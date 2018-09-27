Home World

Barack Obama takes swipe at President Donald Trump over environment 

"Unfortunately we have a US administration that deals differently around these issues," he said to laughter from the audience as he addressed business leaders in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

Published: 27th September 2018 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

Brarack Obama. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

OSLO: Former US President Barack Obama took a swipe at President Trump's attitude to the environment Wednesday, saying the world needs "political and social commitment" to achieve sustainability.

"Unfortunately we have a US administration that deals differently around these issues," he said to laughter from the audience as he addressed business leaders in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

In a wide-ranging talk, Obama outlined the need for a higher global focus on the environment, greater diversity in business, and the need for technology to solve global problems.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump pledges new Middle East peace plan within months

"The single highest priority that I see globally at this point is the issue of environmental sustainability," he said, adding that the Paris Agreement's global climate targets were "a first step in the right direction. But only the first step."

He said environmental sustainability would only come when leaders adopted new technologies.

"But that takes political and social commitment that right now is not forthcoming."

Brarack Obama. (Photo | AFP)

The Obama administration ratified the Paris Agreement in September 2016.

President Trump dumped the U.S commitment in June 2017.

Obama made no mention of his successor by name but told the audience at the Oslo Business Forum in the Norwegian Capital that he feared "rising protectionism and authoritarianism" in the US since he left office.

Dressed in a dark suit over a light blue open-collared shirt, Obama said Norway was a country that used "political and social" levers to achieve social democratic goals.

ALSO READ | China 'attempting to interfere' with 2018 US election: Donald Trump

He also praised Norway for its focus on gender equality, it's one of very few countries that has legislated on women in the boardroom, requiring 40 per cent of non-executive board members to be female.

"Companies with a critical mass of women in leadership perform better, are more profitable, have higher stock valuations. If you are on the board of a company and you look around and it is all a bunch of men, you have got a problem. You are not well organized to succeed," he said.

He added that in a US that was undergoing rapid demographic changes, companies that failed to recruit Americans who're Asian and Latin American in origin were doomed to fail in the long term.

"This is not charity or social policy," he said.

"This is a matter for your business success."

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
President Trump

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours