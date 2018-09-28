Home World

Donald Trump may visit India as Chief guest for Republic day celebrations next year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Trump to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations next year.

US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on November 13, 2017. (Photo | AFP)

NEW YORK: Us President Donald Trump looks forward to visit India to reflect on the "amazingly positive" trajectory in India-US relationship, a top Trump Administration official said Friday.

"President Trump does look forward to visiting india again to reflect on what has been an amazingly positive trajectory in our relationship," Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asia Region Alice Wells told PTI here in response to a question on when would the US president be able to make a visit to India.

Wells added that she does not have further details as to when the President's trip to India will take place.

"I love India, give my regards to my friend PM (Narendra) Modi," Trump had told External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday as they exchanged pleasantries during a high-level event on counter-narcotics here.

Modi has met Trump at least twice in the past year, the first during a bilateral visit to Washington and then once on the margins of a summit in Manila.

