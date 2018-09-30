Caught on camera: Pakistani bureaucrat suspended for stealing Kuwaiti delegate's wallet

By Online Desk

A Pakistani bureaucrat who was caught on camera stealing the wallet of a Kuwaiti delegate on Friday has been suspended.

Zarrar Haider Khan, who is the joint secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production and a BS-20 officer of the state bureaucracy's elite Pakistan Administrative Service cadre, has reportedly been suspended from service on disciplinary grounds, according to a report by Dawn.com.

The incident took place when a delegation from Kuwait was on a visit to Pakistan for a joint ministerial commission meet.

In the six-second leaked video clip, the official is seen lifting the wallet from the table and putting it in his own pocket after the Kuwaiti delegates and other officials leave the hall after the meeting.

The issue came to light when one of the members of the Kuwaiti delegation complained about his missing wallet. A thorough search was conducted in the ministry along with an interrogation of all the employees. Even the lower-grade officials were questioned as well as physically searched, but nothing was found.

Later, on examining the CCTV footage, it was found that the theft was committed by the senior official.

The video, posted on Twitter by Pakistan-based journalist Omar R Quraishi, has gone viral with more than 1,100 retweets and 1,700 likes.

Grade 20 GoP officer stealing a Kuwaiti official's wallet - the official was part of a visiting delegation which had come to meet the PM pic.twitter.com/axODYL3SaZ — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) September 28, 2018

The officer initially denied any involvement but produced the wallet after he was shown the footage.

When the Kuwaiti officials were informed of the recovery of his wallet, the delegation asked the authorities to provide them with the identification of the culprit.

The Pakistani officials initially showed reluctance and assured the guests that legal action against the person. The sources, according to local media, said it was on the insistence of the angry delegates that Pakistani officials revealed the individual's identity and shared the CCTV footage.

There is no complaint registered with the police so far.

Ministry Sources have said that an internal inquiry will be initiated against the bureaucrat and further action will be taken.

