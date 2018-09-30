Home World

Kim Jong-un gifts Pungsan dogs to Moon Jae-in

Former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung had received a pair of the indigenous breed from then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (Kim Jong-un's father) after their 2000 summit in Pyongyang.

Published: 30th September 2018 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

Mount Paekdu-Koreas

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second from right, and his wife Kim Jung-sook, right, stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from left, and his wife Ri Sol Ju on the Mount Paektu in North Korea, Sept. 20, 2018. (Pyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP)

By ANI

SEOUl: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a pair of Pungsan dogs, named Songkang and Gomi, to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, marking the Pyongyang Summit.

The pair of canines was offered by the North Korean leader during the inter-Korean meeting that took place from September 18 to 20 in Pyongyang.

The Pungsan pair crossed the Korean Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) and were picked up from Panmunjom, the truce village, on Thursday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

A press release from The Blue House stated that both the dogs are a year old and have undergone animal quarantine inspections. The pair, comprising of one male and one female, were born in Pungsan county in North Korea.

This is not the first time that a dog from the same breed has been sent to mark a meeting.

Former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung had received a pair of the indigenous breed from then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (Kim Jong-un's father) after their 2000 summit in Pyongyang.

The pair passed away due to natural causes in 2013 in Seoul Grand Park, where they had been kept.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in already has a pet, Maru, who belongs to the same Pungsan breed.

Known for their agile and clever nature, this indigenous breed is known for its hunting capabilities. They're one of the most recognisable breeds, along with the Jindo breed, in the Korean peninsula, due to their indigenous origins.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kim Jong-un Pungsan dogs Moon Jae-in

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament