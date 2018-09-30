Home World

UN chief concerned over J&K, welcomes India's greater role in addressing peace, security challenges

The UN chief will be in India October 1 to 3 during when he will meet with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Published: 30th September 2018 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

UN chief Antonio Guterres (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir while encouraging "positive dialogue" to resolve the disagreements peacefully.

He also said the UN welcomes a greater role for India in addressing regional peace and security challenges.

"On the development front, India already is, and can become an even greater regional development force, helping other countries of the region forge a better future," Guterres told PTI in an email interview here ahead of his visit to India beginning Monday.

He said the UN welcomed a greater role for India in addressing regional peace and security challenges.

"I remain concerned by the situation in Jammu and Kashmir I encourage positive dialogue for disagreements to be resolved peacefully," he said.

The UN chief will be in India October 1 to 3 during when he will meet with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj.

His visit coincides with the beginning of events to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, 2019.

Guterres said he greatly appreciated India for its significant contributions to the UN.

India ranks as the fourth largest troop contributing country, with a total of 6,719 uniformed personnel serving in ten UN peacekeeping missions.

"The dedication and sacrifice of India's uniformed personnel are deeply valued and are a model for many others," he said.

He also highly commended India's contribution to addressing the urgent global challenge of climate change, particularly under the Paris Agreement.

"Climate change is moving faster than we are, and if we do not change course by 2020, we risk missing the point where we can avoid runaway climate change," he said.

Guterres noted that India had not been spared the consequences of climate change, as he cited Kerala's worst monsoon flooding in recent history and offered his heartfelt condolences to all affected by the floods.

He noted that more than 37 million Indians living along the coastline were vulnerable to sea-level rise.

Guterres said India's steadfast efforts against climate change were very much in line with the country's domestic development goals, which in turn make India a leader in global climate action.

Describing India as a champion of the global South, he said the country through its Development Partnership Fund with the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation supports Southern-owned and Southern-led demand-driven and transformational sustainable development projects across the developing world.

"We are grateful for India's generous contribution towards this initiative," he said.

Guterres also paid tribute to Indian women, who he said have excelled in every sphere of economic and public life, both at home and internationally.

He said Kiran Bedi, who served as the first female United Nations Police Advisor, and Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, the first female President of the General Assembly, have been "trailblazers" in the world organisation.

"Empowering women is equivalent to empowering communities for a better future.

It is also a necessary condition for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Antonio Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead