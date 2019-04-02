Home World

Three Pakistan soldiers killed, many of their posts damages in army's retaliation

Military spokesman Major Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a statement that Indian troops resorted to 'unprovoked' firing in Rakhchakri area of Rawalakot Sector along the LOC.

Published: 02nd April 2019 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor . (File photo |AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

ISLAMABAD: A day after a soldier and two civilians were killed in Pakistan shelling along the Line of Control in Poonch, the army on Monday night hit back at the Pakistan army.

The army targeted Pakistani posts and positions, killing three soldiers and injuring a fourth and damaging many of their posts.

An army official said the army men deployed along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri targeted Pakistani troops with mortar shells and heavy gunfire.“Due to our targeted fire, many of the posts of Pakistan army were damaged. We inflicted heavy casualties on them,” the official said.

Pakistan has confirmed the death of three soldiers — identified as Mohammad Riaz, Lance Havaldar Aziz Ullah, and Sepoy Shahid Mansib — and injury of a fourth.

Army’s heavy retaliation came after BSF inspector T Alex Lalminium, a woman Shujaat Bi and five-year-old Sobia Shafiq were killed in Poonch on Monday. Four BSF men, two army men and 19 civilians were injured.

An army official said Pakistani troops also breached border ceasefire on Tuesday and resorted to mortar shelling in Nowshera sector of Rajouri and Shahpur and Kerni sectors of Poonch.

He said the Pakistani troops were also firing from artillery guns.

Talking to reporters in Jammu after the wreath-laying ceremony of the slain inspector, DG BSF Rajni Kant Mishra said they are trying to ascertain the exact number of casualties suffered by Pakistan. “Indian army and BSF men deployed along the LoC are giving a befitting response to Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling. Unfortunately, Pakistani troops are targeting civilians. We are giving a befitting response to them,” he said.

