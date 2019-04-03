Islamabad urges US to mediate for resumption of talks with India

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday dialed US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo, urging him to mediate in resuming talks with India to find solutions to "all outstanding disputes."

"Foreign Minister Qureshi informed Mr Pompeo about the de-escalatory measures taken by Pakistan including the handing over of the Indian pilot. He also urged US to play its role for the resumption of dialogue between Pakistan and India to find solutions to all outstanding disputes," said the Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the current situation in the region and discussed bilateral issues.

"Foreign Minister Qureshi said that Pakistan-US ties were important for promoting regional peace and stability. He appreciated US role and efforts in diffusing tensions in the region. He also briefed Secretary Pompeo about efforts and progress in the implementation of Pakistan's National Action Plan," stated the statement. They also discussed and agreed to continue to pursue the Afghan reconciliation process.

"They discussed Pakistan's facilitating role and agreed that the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad's forthcoming visit to Islamabad would provide an opportunity to further build on the gains made so far," the press release read.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was recently criticised for his "reckless" comment over Afghanistan issue. Khan had remarked that an interim government should be put in place in Afghanistan to facilitate peace talks with the Taliban as the current government creates "obstruction."