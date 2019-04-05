Chinese will get to choose my successor if I die soon: Dalai Lama

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Dalai Lama on Thursday hinted that the Chinese would get to choose his successor, depending on how long he lived. He also said that his rebirth will “not necessarily” happen in the east-Asian country.

“Suppose I live for another 10-15 years, then the political situation in China will change. If I die next year, then of course the Chinese government (can) seriously show (that my) reincarnation must (be) born in China,” the spiritual leader said, responding to a question asked by this newspaper during the launch of an educational programme by Emory University.

“My rebirth (is) not necessary. My belief is - as long as space remains, I remain. As long as human suffering remains, I remain. Dalai Lama always expresses (that) he has no wish to be born in heaven, his wish is to be in a place of suffering, to be able to help someone,” he said.

He further said that he was not seeking Tibet’s independence, but would prefer a mutually acceptable solution, taking inspiration from the European Union (EU).

“They (EU) think family interest (is) more important than individual interest... that is wonderful. Earlier, (there were) killings and violence. Had there been no reunion, violence would have lasted. I admire the European Union,” he said.

He further said that this spirit should spread to Latin America, Africa and other parts of the world. “I am not seeking Tibet’s independence. I (would) prefer (that) Tibet remains in the People’s Republic of China (but in) some kind of union,” he explained.

He said that in 1979, he tried to have a discourse with Beijing, but there was “little progress” in resolving the issue of Tibet as the communist government labelled him a “splittist”.

“In 1974, we decided to not seek independence and seek a mutually acceptable solution. And, in 1979, we established (a) direct contact with the Chinese government. So basically, our side is open,”

“...I am not (a) splittist but Chinese government considers me (one). So Chinese want me fighting for independence,” he laughed.