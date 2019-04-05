Home World

Chinese will get to choose my successor if I die soon: Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama on Thursday hinted that the Chinese would get to choose his successor, depending on how long he lived.

Published: 05th April 2019 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Dalai Lama on Thursday hinted that the Chinese would get to choose his successor, depending on how long he lived. He also said that his rebirth will “not necessarily” happen in the east-Asian country.

“Suppose I live for another 10-15 years, then the political situation in China will change. If I die next year, then of course the Chinese government (can) seriously show (that my) reincarnation must (be) born in China,” the spiritual leader said, responding to a question asked by this newspaper during the launch of an educational programme by Emory University. 

“My rebirth (is) not necessary. My belief is - as long as space remains, I remain. As long as human suffering remains, I remain. Dalai Lama always expresses (that) he has no wish to be born in heaven, his wish is to be in a place of suffering, to be able to help someone,” he said.  
He further said that he was not seeking Tibet’s independence, but would prefer a mutually acceptable solution, taking inspiration from the European Union (EU).

“They (EU) think family interest (is) more important than individual interest... that is wonderful. Earlier, (there were) killings and violence. Had there been no reunion, violence would have lasted. I admire the European Union,” he said. 

He further said that this spirit should spread to Latin America, Africa and other parts of the world. “I am not seeking Tibet’s independence. I (would) prefer (that) Tibet remains in the People’s Republic of China (but in) some kind of union,” he explained. 

He said that in 1979, he tried to have a discourse with Beijing, but there was “little progress” in resolving the issue of Tibet as the communist government labelled him a “splittist”.

“In 1974, we decided to not seek independence and seek a mutually acceptable solution. And, in 1979, we established (a) direct contact with the Chinese government. So basically, our side is open,”
“...I am not (a) splittist but Chinese government considers me (one). So Chinese want me fighting for independence,” he laughed.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalai Lama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp