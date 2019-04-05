Home World

US envoy wraps up Afghan visit, vows inclusivity in talks 

Zalmay Khalilzad was in Islamabad after spending five days in Afghanistan amid strains between Washington and President Ashraf Ghani's administration

Published: 05th April 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Zalmay_Khalilzad

US Special Envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ISLAMABAD: The US envoy tasked with forging a peace deal with the Taliban met with officials in Pakistan on Friday, after telling leaders and various groups in Afghanistan they would be included in future talks.

Zalmay Khalilzad was in Islamabad after spending five days in Afghanistan amid strains between Washington and President Ashraf Ghani's administration, which has complained bitterly of being sidelined in peace talks.

"Intra-Afghan dialogue should be comprehensive and inclusive with representatives from the #Afghan government, women, young people, and civil society," Khalilzad said on Twitter at the start of his five-day visit.

The Taliban has until now refused to meet with the Kabul government, accusing it of being a puppet regime.

The diplomatic spat between Washington and Kabul came to a head last month when Afghanistan's national security advisor Hamdullah Mohib accused Khalilzad of a lack of "transparency", even suggesting the Afghan-born envoy wanted to be "viceroy" of his native country.

Washington reacted furiously, with US officials reportedly refusing to attend meetings in which Mohib was present.

The outspoken advisor visited eastern provinces when Khalilzad was in Kabul.

Among those Khalilzad met with was a group of seven women from the Afghan Women Network.

Under the Taliban's strict interpretation of Sharia law, women were stripped of all basic rights and were sometimes executed for alleged adultery.

"Women should not be forgotten in the talks, and our rights should not be trampled," Robina Hamdard, an advocacy manager at the network, told AFP.

"We want everything -- women's rights to education and social activities -- to be guaranteed during the talks... We want a lasting peace, not a shaky peace."

Khalilzad's schedule in Islamabad has not been announced, but he had already met with officials including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi early Friday, according to the foreign ministry.

Pakistan says it supports an Afghan-led peace process and is helping to facilitate the talks.

Washington and Kabul have long held Pakistan's shadowy intelligence services responsible for supporting and training the Taliban.

In an interview with a US-funded radio network, Khalilzad said he hoped 2019 would be the "year of peace."

"Afghans are tired of the war. So, too, is the world. The war has raged for a long time," he told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. After talks in February, Khalilzad announced a "draft framework" for a peace deal, though he warned major hurdles remain.

Elections in Afghanistan, originally slated for April 20, have been postponed until September to allow space for the peace talks.

A new round of talks between the Taliban and Afghan officials is expected later this month in Doha, with further US-Taliban talks possible after that.

"We are hopeful that intra-Afghan talks will start as soon as possible and that we can agree to de-escalate the war," Khalilzad said in the radio interview.

Ghani, who was elected in a fraud-tainted poll in 2014, is seeking a second term.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US envoy to Afghanistan US envoy Taliban US-Pakistan Terrorism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp