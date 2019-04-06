Home World

Sudan protesters reach army HQ for first time: Witnesses

On February 22, the veteran leader imposed a nationwide state of emergency to quell the protests after an initial crackdown failed to rein in protesters.

Published: 06th April 2019 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans outside the army headquarters. (Photo: AFP)

By PTI

KHARTOUM: Thousands of Sudanese demonstrators marched in Khartoum Saturday, many reaching the army headquarters for the first time since deadly protests against President Omar al-Bashir erupted last year, witnesses said.

Chanting "One Army, One People," the protesters rallied in the capital's streets, following a call by organisers to march on the army headquarters.

Protests have rocked the east African country since December, with angry crowds accusing Bashir's government of mismanaging the economy that has led to soaring food prices and regular shortages of fuel and foreign currency.

On February 22, the veteran leader imposed a nationwide state of emergency to quell the protests after an initial crackdown failed to rein in protesters.

Since the emergency rule came into effect, protests have been largely confined to the capital and its twin city of Omdurman, but organisers had called for widespread rallies and a march on the army headquarters on Saturday.

April 6 was chosen for the nationwide rallies as it was the day of a 1985 uprising that toppled the then regime of president Jaafar Nimeiri.

Before the demonstrations began, security forces deployed in large numbers in key Khartoum squares and in Omdurman, across the Nile.

"There's a heavy security deployment where the protesters were to gather for the march, but they still came out and are chanting anti-government slogans," a witness told AFP without revealing his name for security reasons.

Witnesses said plainclothes security agents were preventing even passers-by from reaching downtown areas.

Shops and markets in downtown Khartoum were ordered shut before the march by security agents, according to onlookers.

"Those walking in groups were immediately detained or asked to return to their homes by security forces," another onlooker said.

In recent days, activists have been circulating leaflets urging residents to participate in Saturday's march, several residents said.

The protest movement was initially led by the Sudanese Professionals Association, but later several political parties including the main opposition National Umma Party threw their support behind it.

Analysts say the movement has emerged as the biggest challenge yet to Bashir's three-decade rule.

The veteran leader has remained defiant, however, and has introduced tough measures that have seen protesters, opposition leaders, activists and journalists arrested.

Officials say 31 people have died in protest-related violence so far, but Human Rights Watch has put the death toll at 51 including children and medics.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sudan Khartoum Sudanese economy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp