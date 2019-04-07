Home World

Japanese prosecutors want Carlos Ghosn's wife questioned 

Prosecutors suspect that Carole Ghosn's company used the money partly to fund the purchase of a luxurious yacht mainly for their family's use.

Published: 07th April 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Carlos Ghosn

In this May 12, 2016, photo, former Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Carlos Ghosn speaks during the press conference in Yokohama, near Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

TOKYO: Japanese prosecutors have asked judges to question Carlos Ghosns wife in connection with funds allegedly misappropriated by the former Nissan Motor chairman, public broadcaster NHK said on Sunday.

Tokyo prosecutors are considering questioning Ghosn's wife, Carole, over an allegation that part of the automaker's sales incentive payments to an Omani distributor was channelled to her company for personal use, informed sources said on Saturday.

Prosecutors suspect that Carole Ghosn's company used the money partly to fund the purchase of a luxurious yacht mainly for their family's use.

The prosecutors asked her to meet them for voluntary questioning as an unsworn witness, but the request was turned down, which prompted them to ask judges to question her on their behalf before they open the first hearing on the allegations, The Japan Times quoted NHK as saying.

Such a request gives judges the power to question on mandatory basis witnesses who refuse to testify, according to the broadcaster.

Meanwhile, Carole Ghosn has flown to Paris to appeal to the French government to help her husband and said the government "should do more for him", the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Ghosn was rearrested on Thursday on suspicion he had tried to enrich himself at Nissan's expense, in another dramatic twist that his lawyers said was an attempt to muzzle him. The fresh arrest opens up the possibility that he will be interrogated again without his lawyer present, as is the norm in Japan.

The additional charge would likely prolong Ghosn's trial, which is expected to begin later this year, his lawyer has said, adding that loss of access to Ghosn's trial-related documents could put his client at a disadvantage in fighting his case.

Tokyo prosecutors confiscated Carole Ghosn's passport and a mobile phone on Thursday when they served a fourth arrest warrant on Ghosn in connection with the misuse of Nissan monies paid to the Omani company, Suhail Bahwan Automobiles. It was not clear if her passport had been returned or whether she holds multiple passports.

Suhail Bahwan Automobiles allegedly received $15 million between December 2015 and July 2018 and transferred $5 million of it to a bank account of Good Faith Investments, a Lebanese investment firm Ghosn effectively owns. Ghosn has denied all of the allegations.

The Tokyo District Court on Friday approved the prosecutors' request for Carlos Ghosn to be detained up to 10 days until April 14. His detention could be extended if approved by the court.

Ghosn was first arrested in November and has since been indicted on charges including violating the financial instruments law by underreporting remuneration to regulators for years and aggravated breach of trust in relation to the alleged transfer of private investment losses to Nissan, all of which he has denied.

Ghosn holds Brazilian, French and Lebanese nationality.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Carlos Ghosns Nissan Carole Ghosn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp