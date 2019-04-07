Home World

Trump visits US-Mexico border, says US 'too full' to accommodate more immigrants

The border wall is one of the long-standing promises that the US President had made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Published: 07th April 2019 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: President Donald Trump on Friday visited Calexico in southern California to inspect a section of the new wall that is being built on the US' southern border with Mexico.

"If you want to climb that, it's pretty sharp up on top, too. If you want to climb that then you deserve whatever you can get, but it's very, very hard. It's meant anti-climb. It's called anti-climb, so it's a great wall and ... I think it looks fantastic -- very see-through, so you're able to see the other side, which is a very important element," CNN quoted Trump as saying during his visit along with law enforcement and immigration officials near the border.

While addressing a roundtable meeting on border security here, the US President noted that the immigration system in his country is "full", regardless of whether the individuals seeking to come into the US are seeking asylum or not.

"The system is full. We can't take you anymore. Whether it's asylum. Whether it's anything you want. It's illegal immigration," Trump said.

"Can't take you anymore. Can't take you. Our country is full... Can't take you anymore, I'm sorry. So turn around. That's the way it is," he added.

The President further said that "close to 400 miles" of border wall will be completed within the next two years. The President said that his administration has made progress in its push to dub the border situation as "an absolute emergency."

"I see some of our biggest opponents over the last two days have said it really is an emergency, they can't believe what's happening. Part of it is because of the fact that the country is doing so well. Part of it is a scam. People want to come in. They shouldn't be coming in. They shouldn't be coming in," he said.

Trump on Thursday threatened to impose tariffs on automobiles made in Mexico and close the southern US border if the country did not stop "massive amounts of drugs" coming into the US within one year.

Last week, the Pentagon notified the US Congress that it had transferred USD one billion to begin new wall construction at the US-Mexico border at the behest of the US President.

The border wall is one of the long-standing promises that the US President had made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Immigration Mexico border

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp