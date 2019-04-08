5.2 magnitude quake jolts Tonga

Home World

Neiafu town in Tonga.

By ANI

NUKU ALOFA: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Neiafu town in Tonga on Sunday (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake hit a depth of almost 20 km and took place at 7:14 pm (UTC time). The epicentre of the quake was located 59 kilometres southwest of Neiafu, according to USGS.

Tonga is a tiny Polynesian country located in the South Pacific and is prone to frequent earthquakes.

The country lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

