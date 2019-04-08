Fire breaks out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan's office in Islamabad

Home World

The Prime Minister was holding a meeting inside the building when the fire broke out.

Published: 08th April 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 03:06 PM

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD:  A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's office on Monday.

Evacuation from the Prime Minister's office is underway, reported Geo TV. The Prime Minister was holding a meeting inside the building when the fire broke out.

Quoting sources, Geo TV reported that Imran Khan continued with his meeting despite the fire. When the Prime Minister was informed again about the fire, he asked the staff to be evacuated first.

The rescue teams on the spot are working on extinguishing the fire.

Further details are awaited.

