Indian doctor missing in UK, probe underway

Uma Kulkarni got her name registered with the General Medical Council to practise in the UK in 2015. She completed MBBS in Nagpur University in 1999.

Dr Uma Kulkarni ( Photo | Avon and Somerset police)

An Indian origin doctor has gone missing from her home in Herefordshire, West England, since April 3.

The police have issued a missing persons appeal for Dr Uma Kulkarni in the area of Bristol-north Somerset. Police suspect that she travelled to Bristol area from her home in Herefordshire. 

As per records, 42-year-old Kulkarni completed her MBBS in Nagpur University in 1999. She got her name registered with the General Medical Council to practise in the United Kingdom in 2015. 

The Avon and Somerset police website describes Kulkarni as an Asian woman, five feet tall with a slim built, black hair and both ears pierced.

“She is thought to have travelled into the Avon and Somerset force area as her car – a bronze coloured Toyota Auris – was found near Aust Services near to the Severn Bridge crossing. 

"She normally wears earrings. It is not known what Uma was wearing when she went missing”  according to The Avon and Somerset police.

The police have made inquiries in the surrounding areas. They have also inquired in Severn Bridge, which links England and Wales, according to the police website.

Doctors that come from India constitute the largest country group currently enrolled in the National Health Service (NHS) of the United Kingdom.

