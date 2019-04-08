Security, operations of Hambantota port under control of Sri Lanka: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

By PTI

COLOMBO: The security and operations of the strategic Hambantota port are totally under the Sri Lankan government's control, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said, allaying fears that the Chinese investment in the island nation could cause concerns for countries like India.

Sri Lanka in 2017 reached a long-term lease agreement with China to set up an industrial park at Hambantota and convert Colombo's high commercial debt with Beijing into equity, triggering concerns in New Delhi over Beijing's efforts to expand influence in the region.

Addressing the two-day long Third Asia Europe Political Forum here, Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka maintains friendly relations with all countries and is well aware of the current global trends.

"India is our partner from our history. We share same civilisation with Pakistan and Bangladesh. We joined Japan at the San Francisco Conference. Despite the opposition from the United States, Sri Lanka recognised People's Republic of China and first signed a trade agreement. We will maintain this situation. We do not get caught up in someone's competition," he was quoted as saying by the Colombo Page.

"Many people consider that the Hambantota port as a Chinese military base. I accept that there will be a military camp. But it is a Sri Lanka Navy camp. Once installed, a Sri Lankan Rear Admiral will be in control. Any ship from any country can come there. But we control the operations," he added.

Wickremesinghe said that it was important for the island nation that there is no military conflict in the Indian Ocean.

"What is important to us is that there is no military conflict in the Indian Ocean.There is only one military base there that is of the Sri Lanka Navy," he said.

Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka has control over the strategic Hambantota port.

"Any ship can come but it is us who control entry and access," he stressed.

He said that for the Hambantota airport the Sri Lankan cabinet has approved a joint-venture between the Sri Lanka Airport Authority and the Indian Aviation Authority.

India is working in the hill country and in the North and East while Japan has joined to develop the central district of Kandy.

Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka could only develop if it maintained its friendly relations across the region.

"India has been our historical partner.We have excellent relations with Japan and we were one of the first countries to recognise China," he said.

"Japan and India are working together on the Asia Pacific growth corridor and India itself is focusing towards the region with their look West, Act East and neighbourhood policy," he said.