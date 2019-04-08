Home World

Top judge named to head Christchurch massacre inquiry

The Royal Commission probe, the most powerful judicial inquiry available under New Zealand law, will be led by Supreme Court Judge William Young and report its findings by December 10, she said.

Published: 08th April 2019 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Brenton Tarrant stands in the dock as he is charged with murder following the deaths of 50 people in the New Zealand mosque shooting massacre on 15 March 2019. (File Photo | AFP)

Brenton Tarrant stands in the dock as he is charged with murder following the deaths of 50 people in the New Zealand mosque shooting massacre on 15 March 2019. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday named a Supreme Court judge to lead an inquiry into the massacre last month of 50 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques.

"The government will ensure no stone is left unturned as we examine as quickly as possible how the March 15 attack happened, what could have been done to stop it and how we can keep New Zealanders safe," Ardern said.

The Royal Commission probe, the most powerful judicial inquiry available under New Zealand law, will be led by Supreme Court Judge William Young and report its findings by December 10, she said.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, a self-avowed white supremacist, has been charged with 50 counts of murder and 39 of attempted murder over the mosque attacks in the southern city.

Ardern said the probe, due to begin hearing evidence on May 13, would play a critical role in ensuring "such an attack never happens again".

The inquiry will involve consultation with the Muslim community and look into whether New Zealand counter-terror agencies placed an "inappropriate concentration" of resources in tracking Islamist militants while neglecting the threat from far-right extremism.

It will probe Tarrant's activities before the attack, including how he obtained a gun licence, weapons and ammunition, and his use of social media, Ardern said.

Tarrant live-streamed his attack and published a lengthy manifesto online before launching his rampage.

What knowledge intelligence agencies had of his activities and whether any laws impeded the gathering and sharing of information by the agencies will also be part of the inquiry, she said.

Since the attacks, the government has tightened the country's gun laws, is reviewing legislation dealing with hate speech and called for social media giants to do more to combat online extremism.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jacinda Ardern New Zealand Christchurch mosques Christchurch Shooting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp