Home World

Trump laments EU toughness on Britain after Brexit delay 

British Prime Minister Theresa May had originally asked for a delay until June 30, but European leaders voiced doubts that British lawmakers would ratify a Brexit deal within three months.

Published: 11th April 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday lamented the EU was being "so tough" with Britain after European leaders agreed to delay Brexit by six months.

Under a deal struck during late night talks in Brussels, Britain received a "flexible extension" until October 31, saving all sides from a chaotic no-deal British departure at the end of the week.

British Prime Minister Theresa May had originally asked for a delay until June 30, but European leaders voiced doubts that British lawmakers would ratify a Brexit deal within three months.

The Brussels summit was more tense than expected, with France's President Emmanuel Macron opposing a long extension, with most others including German Chancellor Angela Merkel in favor.

ALSO READ | EU President Donald Tusk suggests Brexit delay of up to year

Ultimately the longer plan won out, giving May more time to get her withdrawal agreement approved by parliament to ensure an orderly split -- but it appeared Trump believed London had been treated harshly.

"Too bad that the European Union is being so tough on the United Kingdom and Brexit," he tweeted.

He then turned his attention to the ongoing US trade spat with Europe, saying: "The EU is likewise a brutal trading partner with the United States, which will change.

"Sometimes in life you have to let people breathe before it all comes back to bite you!" Trump on Tuesday threatened to impose USD 11 billion in tariffs on European imports in retaliation over subsidies to aviation giant Airbus, suddenly escalating a transatlantic skirmish that is more than a decade old.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brexit donald trump Angela Merkel EU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp