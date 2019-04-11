Home World

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange arrested after Ecuador withdraws asylum

Assange has been living at the Ecuador embassy since 2012 when he sought refuge there.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

LONDON: British police have arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at Ecuador's embassy in London after his asylum was withdrawn, the police said in a statement Thursday.

WikiLeaks accused Ecuador of "illegally" withdrawing asylum for its founder Julian Assange and said Ecuador's ambassador to London had invited British police into the building to arrest him.

"Ecuador has illegally terminated Assange's political asylum in violation of international law," the site said on Twitter, adding that the ambassador "invited British police into the embassy and he was immediately arrested".

