Elon Musk calls Jeff Bezos 'copycat' on Twitter over Amazon's satellite-based Internet idea

SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk took to Twitter to call Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos a "copycat" after Bezos announced plans to launch a new satellite-based broadband service.
"In response to an article from the MIT Technology Review that announced Amazon's plans to launch more than 3,000 internet-providing satellites, Musk called Bezos a 'copycat', with the 'cat' portion of the word replaced with a cat emoji," the CNBC reported late on Wednesday.
The Amazon CEO has also hired a SpaceX executive, Rajeev Badyal, to run the Amazon's satellite project after he was fired by Musk.
Bezos wants to launch over 3,200 satellites into space in order to provide high-speed internet service to underserved communities.
.@JeffBezos copy— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2019
'Project Kuiper' will consist of 784 satellites at an altitude of 367 miles from the earth, 1,296 satellites at 379 miles and 1,156 satellites at 391 miles -- facilitating internet availability to over 95 per cent of the earth's total population.
Moving forward with the initiative, the project has already been filed with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) -- the international organisation in charge of coordinating satellite orbits.
