Home World

IMF asks Pakistan to share details of loans from China

IMF, which is considering a bailout package for Pakistan, voiced concern about Beijing's financial assistance to Islamabad.

Published: 13th April 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: International Monetary Fund (IMF), who is currently considering a bailout package for Pakistan, has asked the latter to share details of loans that it has received from China.

According to the Express Tribune, IMF, during a recent meeting, voiced concern about Beijing's financial assistance to Islamabad.

However, Pakistan assured the IMF that there is no overlapping between the two programmes (IMF bailout and CPEC), reported Dawn. 

Pakistan Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that Pakistan and the IMF will reach a full agreement in the coming days.

"During the last two days, we have, more or less, reached an understanding. In the next day or two, we hope to reach a full agreement and then we will share the details with you," the finance minister said after a meeting with World Bank Group President David R Malpass and senior officials of IMF.

In the past few years, Pakistan and China have signed about half a dozen projects of worth USD 6.2 billion under CPEC. Besides this, it has also granted commercial loans worth USD 6.5 billion. China has also deposited USD 2 billion in State Bank of Pakistan.

In October last year, Pakistan had formally requested the IMF for yet another economic assistance package.

The South-Asian nation is going through an economic crisis after the United States decided to cut off the financial aid to the country in the view of terrorist attacks. The US views Pakistan as a safe haven for terrorists and insurgents, responsible for the 17-year-old war going on in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Pentagon, in September, had reportedly cut off aid worth USD 300 million due to growing concerns regarding Islamabad's failure to tackle the militants.

In August, the US had also slashed security-oriented financial aid to Pakistan.

Pakistan, however, has sought help from several countries including Saudi Arabia and China as its economy has been in limbo for a long time. It secured loans up to USD 6 billion from Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh in October.

Islamabad has been seeking commercial loans of USD 2 billion from Beijing. China has already refused to provide balance of payment (BoP) support to Pakistan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan economic crisis IMF Chinese loan bailout package financial assistance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp