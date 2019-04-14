Home World

Canada removes references to Sikh extremism, Khalistan in its terror threat report

The '2018 Public Report on the Terrorism Threat to Canada' had few references to Sikh extremism and Khalistan which had perturbed Sikhs across the world. 

Published: 14th April 2019 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, poses for a photograph with Gurmukh Singh, center, after marching in the Vaisakhi parade, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

After reported pressure from the Sikh Diaspora, Canada has removed references to Sikh extremism, Khalistan in its Terror threat report.

The '2018 Public Report on the Terrorism Threat to Canada' had few references to Sikh extremism and Khalistan which had perturbed Sikhs across the world. 

Sikhs in Canada had been putting pressure on the government to remove the reference. Canadian Sikh community, office-bearers of Canadian gurdwaras and Sikh advocacy groups had been expressing their outrage by holding several meetings and reaching out to the government.

Bowing to the pressure from the influential Sikh community in the country, Public Safety Canada has updated the report with 'Extremists who Support Violent Means to Establish an Independent State Within India' deleting the words Sikh extremism and Khalistan.

The report which was updated on April 12 had the note, "A review of the language used to describe extremism has been undertaken and is ongoing. The Government’s communication of threats must be clear, concise, and cannot be perceived as maligning any groups. As we continue this review, it is apparent that in outlining a threat, it must be clearly linked to an ideology rather than a community. The Government will carefully select terminology that focuses on the intent or ideology."

Canada's Public Safety minister Ralph Goodale said, “the languages used to describe some threats unintentionally maligned certain communities... and it is not in the line with the values of the Government of Canada”.

The updated version was released on Friday, about 24 hours before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was scheduled to attend a Vaisakhi parade, organised in Vancouver by the Khalsa Diwan Society, with national defence minister Harjit Sajjan.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sikh extremism Khalistan terror threat report Justin Trudeau

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp