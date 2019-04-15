Home World

China develops world's first armed amphibious drone boat: Report

Apart from land assault operations, the drone can also be used as a combat triad with aerial drones and other drone ships.

Published: 15th April 2019 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

The Marine Lizard drone

The Marine Lizard drone (Photo |CSIC)

By PTI

BEIJING: China has successfully tested the world's first armed amphibious drone boat which the Chinese military analysts claimed could be used in land assault operations and is capable of forming a combat triad with aerial drones and other drone ships, according to a media report.

Built by Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group under China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), the drone ship, named Marine Lizard, successfully passed delivery checks and left the factory on April 8 in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province, state-run Global Times reported on Monday.

Having a maximum operating range of 1,200 kms, the Marine Lizard can be remotely controlled via satellites, an official said. In ship form, the 12-meter-long Marine Lizard is a trimaran propelled by a diesel-powered hydro jet and can reach a maximum speed of 50 knots while maintaining stealth, it said.

When approaching land, the amphibious drone ship can release four continuous track units hidden under its belly, and travel at 20 kms an hour on land, the daily report quoted an unnamed official as saying. The official said the maximum land speed can be increased if larger track units are installed.

With about USD 178 billion defence budget, the two million strong Chinese military, the world's largest, has been focussing on developing a range of new weapons in recent years. The Marine Lizard's payloads include an electro-optical system and a radar system.

In the weapon department, it is equipped with two machine guns and a vertical launching system for anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles, the official said. It can autonomously sail, avoid obstacles and plan routes, he said. This amphibious drone boat is suitable for island assault operations as a swarm of such drone ships could lead an attack following the first wave of artillery and air strikes, an anonymous military expert told daily.

Approaching land from the sea is a dangerous task, and the Marine Lizard can take advantage of its unmanned nature to discover enemy positions and provide suppressive fire as troops follow, the expert said.

The drone boat is also a great choice for coastal defence. The company manager said it can remain dormant on an uninhabited island for up to eight months before engaging in combat once it receives orders, the report said.

Guided by China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, the Marine Lizard can cooperate with other battle units in an integrated command system, the official said. He also pointed out the amphibious Marine Lizard can possibly form an unmanned sea-land-air integrated combat system with aerial armed reconnaissance drones and other drone ships, which can engage in combat with great efficiency and low risk of casualties, the officials said, adding that it is also available for exports.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group China amphibious drone China multipurpose drone China Marine Lizard BeiDou Navigation Satellite System

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp