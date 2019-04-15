French national arrested in Nepal for sexually abusing teenage boys

By PTI

KATHMANDU: A 69-year-old French national associated with a child protection organisation has been arrested here for allegedly sexually abusing two teenage boys, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Georges Igor Himansky with his victims, aged 14 and 15, from Kathmandu's Thamel area on Friday.

During the raid, he was found to be involved in sexual activities with the boys, police said. "The police has filed a case of unnatural sex and child sex abuse against the French man at the Kathmandu District Court," a statement issued by the Nepal Police said.

Himansky's association with Association for the Protection of Children (APC) made it easy for him to find vulnerable boys, media reports said.

The accused had been feeding his perverse fantasies involving young boys for years by presenting himself as a benevolent foreigner who helped children from the street and from poor economic background, an investigator was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post.

Nilkantha Acharya, executive director of APC, said that Himansky used to volunteer as a yoga instructor and he had been sponsoring one of the children without the organisation's consent. "Police suspect Himansky had long been entreating young Nepali boys and engaging in sexual activities with them because this was his seventh visit to Nepal," he was quoted as saying by the paper.

Investigation has also revealed that Himansky had been arrested in his own country in 2000 for a paedophilia-related crime. Himansky is the third French paedophile arrested in Nepal this year. Police arrested two French men for sexually abusing children from Kathmandu in July last year, the paper reported.