Home World

Small plane crashes in southern Chile killing all six passengers 

Puerto Montt Mayor Harry Jurgensen said the plane fell shortly after taking off and had tanks of fuel on board.

Published: 16th April 2019 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

SANTIAGO:  A small plane crashed on top of a home in the southern Chilean city of Puerto Montt, killing all six people aboard, authorities said Tuesday.

The plane crashed near "La Paloma" aerodrome about 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) south of the Chilean capital of Santiago.

TV footage and news photos showed the back end of the plane inside the home while firefighters rushed to the scene to put out flames spreading to a neighboring house.

Puerto Montt Mayor Harry Jurgensen said the plane fell shortly after taking off and had tanks of fuel on board.

He said the pilot and five passengers were killed.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
plane crash Puerto Montt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp