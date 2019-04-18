Home World

Ahead of Mueller report, Donald Trump lashes 'greatest political hoax'

Democrats may consider Trump's impeachment as president on the basis of the 400-page report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday complained of the "greatest political hoax of all time" hours before the special counsel's report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election was due to be made public.

"Crooked" is Trump's nickname for election rival Hillary Clinton while he uses the phrase "dirty cops" to smear the members of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team who conducted the probe.

The details of the redacted 400-page report - which is expected to go to Congress mid-morning before being made publicly available - could determine whether Democrats pursue impeachment of the president.

