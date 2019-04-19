Home World

'Bearded man have more bacteria than dogs'

Bearded men in New Zealand have attacked the survey saying that hairy dogs sniff and roll in places they stay clear of.

Published: 19th April 2019 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Ryan Sturge shows off his beard

Representational Image (File| AP)

By Online Desk

Men with beards may have much more bacteria than a dog’s fur. No, we are not kidding.

A study conducted by the Hirslanden Clinic in Switzerland has found that dogs are actually cleaner than bearded men.

A study wanted to find out whether MRI machines can be used for both dogs and men and what are the chances of men picking up any dog-borne disease by sharing the same machine.

To conduct the study, small samples from the beards of 18 men and necks of 30 dogs were tested. It was found that while 23 dogs had high microbial count, all 18 men had high counts of bacteria in their beard with 7 men having high chances of becoming really sick due to the microbe level.

The MRI scanner also showed a higher microbial content level when humans used it compared to canines. Study author Professor Andreas Gutzeit said that “On the basis of these findings, dogs can be considered as clean, compared with bearded men.”

However, bearded men in New Zealand have hit back at the study and said that hairy dogs sniff and roll in places they stay clear of.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Beard bacteria Dog bacteria Bearded men dirty bearded men study Bearded men bacteria

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp