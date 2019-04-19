'Bearded man have more bacteria than dogs'

By Online Desk

Men with beards may have much more bacteria than a dog’s fur. No, we are not kidding.

A study conducted by the Hirslanden Clinic in Switzerland has found that dogs are actually cleaner than bearded men.

A study wanted to find out whether MRI machines can be used for both dogs and men and what are the chances of men picking up any dog-borne disease by sharing the same machine.

To conduct the study, small samples from the beards of 18 men and necks of 30 dogs were tested. It was found that while 23 dogs had high microbial count, all 18 men had high counts of bacteria in their beard with 7 men having high chances of becoming really sick due to the microbe level.



The MRI scanner also showed a higher microbial content level when humans used it compared to canines. Study author Professor Andreas Gutzeit said that “On the basis of these findings, dogs can be considered as clean, compared with bearded men.”

However, bearded men in New Zealand have hit back at the study and said that hairy dogs sniff and roll in places they stay clear of.