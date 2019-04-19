Indian-American Professor Sree Sreenath inducted into Cleveland International Hall of Fame

By PTI

WASHINGTON: An Indian-American scientist and social activist has been inducted into the prestigious Cleveland International Hall of fame for his contribution in applications in systems biology, global issues and sustainable development.

Prof Sree Sreenath, a long-time faculty at Case Western Reserve University, was inducted this week into the Cleveland International Hall of Fame, along with five other inductees  Dr Akram Boutros, Ingrida Bublys, Paul Burik, Richard Fleischman, and Marilyn Madigan.

The six inductees for the Class of 2019 were selected from among 150 plus nominees through an anonymous process.

Cleveland International Hall of Fame has inducted more than 50 people since its founding ten years ago.

US Senator George Voinovich and automotive entrepreneur Monte Ahuja, among others have been inducted in the past.

Sreenath was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Ramesh Shah of the Association of Indian Physicians of Northern Ohio at a function on April 16.

"I am honoured and humbled by this recognition. I am thankful to the Board of Directors of Sewa International for entrusting me with a wonderful opportunity to serve. I will continue to work for the good of the humanity," said Prof Sreenath, who is also president of Sewa International.

Sreenath has been President of Sewa International since 2009.

Sewa International is a charitable organisation specialising in disaster recovery, education, volunteering and development.

Sreenath earned his BE in Electrical Engineering from Bangalore University, an ME in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and his PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park.

He teaches in the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department at Case Western Reserve University where he is also the Director of Case GEMNI (Graduate Engineering & Management National and International) Programme.

His research interests are in the areas of complexity, with applications in Systems Biology (leukemia, prostate cancer and hydrocephalus), global issues, and, sustainable development.