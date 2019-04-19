Home World

Sushma Swaraj asks Indians stranded in Libya's capital Tripoli to leave immediately

The minister said that if the Indians stranded in the Libyan capital do not leave immediately, then it may not be possible to evacuate them later.

Published: 19th April 2019 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As Libya's capital Tripoli continues to be hit by violence, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday said that over 500 Indians are stuck there and suggested that they leave the city immediately.

Over 200 people were killed in Tripoli in the last two weeks since renegade Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar's troops launched a strike to oust UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj from power.

Swaraj tweeted, "Even after massive evacuation from Libya and the travel ban, there are over 500 Indian nationals in Tripoli. The situation in Tripoli is deteriorating fast. Presently, flights are operational.

"Pls ask your relatives and friends to leave Tripoli immediately. We will not be able to evacuate them later," she said on her Twitter handle.

