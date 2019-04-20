Indian woman gives birth at Dubai Airport

Home World

Hanan Hussein Mohammed, an inspector at the airport had rushed the unidentified woman to the inspection room of the airport and helped her give birth to the baby there.

By IANS

DUBAI: An Indian woman gave birth at Dubai Airport with the help of a female inspector.

According to a Khaleej Times report on Saturday, the unidentified Indian woman went into labour at Terminal 2 of the airport but people around were reduced to mute spectators as they didn't know what to do. Soon, Hanan Hussein Mohammed, an inspector at the airport, appeared as a saviour on the scene and swung into action to handle the emergency situation.

She rushed the pregnant woman to the inspection room of the airport and helped her give birth to the baby there. But the baby was not breathing which led Mohammed to perform cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the new-born. The mother and her baby were then taken to hospital.

Mohammed was later honoured by Brigadier Ali Atiq Bin Lahej, Director of the General Department of Airport Security at the Dubai Police, for her "incredible act" and humanitarian as well as professional approach that saved the woman and her baby.

