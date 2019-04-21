Prince Harry, Meghan Markle all set for new Africa role: Report

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are expected to take on a new international role in Africa as part of their Commonwealth youth ambassador commitments, according to a UK media report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, dubbed rock star royals for their impact globally, will combine work on behalf of the Commonwealth along with charity initiatives and promoting Britain as part of the new "bespoke" plans being finalised by Buckingham Palace officials.

According to The Sunday Times, the plans are being drawn up by Sir David Manning, the former British ambassador to the US and special adviser on constitutional and international affairs to Princes William and Harry.

Lord Geidt, Queen Elizabeth II's former private secretary, has also been involved in the discussions as chairman of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, an organisation that champions young global leaders, of which Harry and Meghan are president and vice-president.

A decision on where exactly the couple would be based is unlikely to be taken until 2020, when they have settled down with their new baby, which is due any day now.

Harry, 34, has close links to several African countries and has visited the continent since his teens. He spent his gap year in Lesotho in 2004 and started a charity there two years later.

He and Meghan, 37, are believed to have fallen in love on a trip to Botswana, a country that Harry has referred to as his "second home" and where they returned for Meghan's 36th birthday in 2017.

South Africa and Malawi are other options, according to the newspaper report. "Discussions are at an early stage, but the plan is to find a new way of using their soft power abilities, most likely in Africa," it quoted a source as saying.

Palace officials are reportedly keen to finalise a proper role for Harry as his older brother, Prince William, starts preparing to be king - as second in line to the British throne after his father Prince Charles.