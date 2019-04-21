Home World

Sri Lanka serial blasts: World leaders extend solidarity to island nation

Dozens of foreigners including British, Dutch and American citizens are believed to be among the victims of the attack that have claimed over 150 lives so far.

Published: 21st April 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

People gather outside St. Anthony's Shrine where a blast happened, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

People gather outside St. Anthony's Shrine where a blast happened, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

By Agencies

COLOMBO: World leaders have condemned a series of blasts in Sri Lanka that killed more than 150 people on Sunday, including dozens of foreigners -- with British, Dutch and American citizens believed to be among them.

Hospital sources also said Japanese citizens were among those injured by the bombs which ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services.

Here is a summary of the reactions:

Iran: 'Terribly saddened'

Iran's foreign minister says he is "terribly saddened" by the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that have killed at least 138 people.

Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that "terrorism is a global menace with no religion: it must be condemned & confronted globally."

Britain: 'Stand together'

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the attacks as "truly appalling".

"The acts of violence against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka are truly appalling, and my deepest sympathies go out to all of those affected at this tragic time," she tweeted. 

"We must stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practise their faith in fear."

The Netherlands: 'Terrible reports' 

"Terrible reports from Sri Lanka about bloody attacks on hotels and churches on this Easter Sunday," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tweeted after the attacks first emerged.

"Thoughts are with the victims and their relatives."

Australia: 'Terrorist attack' 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia was thinking of those killed in a "horrific terrorist attack".

"To the beautiful people of Sri Lanka, Australia sends its heartfelt sympathies and our prayers and our support -- and our offer to do whatever we can to support you in this terrible time of need," he said in a statement.

CLICK HERE for Sri Lanka serial blasts LIVE UPDATES 

"At this time as Easter Sunday draws to a conclusion here in Australia, our heart goes out to those Christians and all of those other innocents who have been slaughtered today in this horrific terrorist attack."

New Zealand: 'Devastating'

A month after dozens of Muslims were killed in a shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the attack as "devastating".

"New Zealand condemns all acts of terrorism, and our resolve has only been strengthened by the attack on our soil on the 15th of March. To see an attack in Sri Lanka while people were in churches and at hotels is devastating.

"New Zealand rejects all forms of extremism and stands for freedom of religion and the right to worship safely. Collectively we must find the will and the answers to end such violence."

Catholic Church in Holy Land: 'Solidarity' 

The Catholic Church in Jerusalem said the blasts were particularly sad as they "came while Christians celebrate Easter".

"We pray for the souls of the victims and ask for speedy recovery of the injured, and ask God to inspire the terrorists to repent of their killing and intimidation," the statement said.

"We also express our solidarity with Sri Lanka and all its inhabitants in their various religious and ethnic backgrounds."

