We are monitoring situation in Sri Lanka: Sushma Swaraj after multiple blasts rock island nation

Six blasts hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday, injuring nearly 300 people, Sri Lankan officials in Colombo said.

Published: 21st April 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As Colombo was rocked by multiple explosions, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Sunday that India was keeping a close watch on the situation.

"Colombo - I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. @IndiainSL," Swaraj tweeted.

VIEW GALLERY: Multiple blasts kill over 160 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels

Six blasts hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday, injuring nearly 300 people, Sri Lankan officials in Colombo said.

The blasts occurred at around 8.45 am (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress in churches.

