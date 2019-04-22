Home World

Celebrity TV chef, daughter killed in Sri Lanka blasts hours after posting Easter breakfast selfie

Shantha Mayadunne and Nisanga Mayadunne were killed in the Shangri-La Hotel blast in Colombo, one of four attacks that ripped through the capital.

Published: 22nd April 2019 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Shantha_Mayadunne

TV celebrity chef Shantha Mayadunne and her daughter Nisanga Mayadunne posted an Easter breakfast selfie just before the blast in Shangri La hotel, Sri Lanka on 21 April 2019. (Photo | Nisanga Mayadunne Facebook)

By IANS

DUBAI: A celebrity TV chef and her daughter were among the hundreds killed in the coordinated terror attacks that devastated Sri Lanka on Sunday, a family friend said.

Shantha Mayadunne and Nisanga Mayadunne were killed in the Shangri-La Hotel blast in Colombo, one of four attacks that ripped through the capital, the Gulf News reported.

"When I heard the news, I was left numbed and shocked. I don't know what more to say," their friend Radha Fonseca told the daily.

Fonseca called Nisanga "bright and smart." She noted that Shantha was "an inspirational chef for Sri Lankans".

ALSO READ | Mangaluru woman dies in Sri Lanka blasts, was eating breakfast at Shangri La hotel just before explosion

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka Muslims had warned officials about group behind attack

Some 290 people were killed in the bombings that targeted those attending Easter Mass and guests at high-end hotels popular with foreign tourists besides three churches.

Shantha's daughter had posted a photo to her Facebook hours before the bombing, showing her family sitting around a table and smiling as they enjoy their Easter breakfast. "Easter breakfast with family," she wrote, along with a smiling emoji.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shantha Mayadunne Nisanga Mayadunne Sri Lanka Sri Lanka serial blasts Sri Lanka terror attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp