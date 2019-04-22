Home World

Earth Day: Saving the planet may cost USD 100 billion per year

Scientists now estimate that society must urgently come to grips this coming decade to stop the very first human-made biodiversity catastrophe.

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation for Earth Day. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Saving the diversity and abundance of life on Earth may cost USD 100 billion a year, say scientists who have proposed a policy to prevent another mass extinction event on the planet.

There have been five mass extinctions in the history of the Earth.

Scientists now estimate that society must urgently come to grips this coming decade to stop the very first human-made biodiversity catastrophe.

"The sixth extinction is on our society's shoulders; it really is," ecologist Greg Asner, of Arizona State University in the US, said in a statement on the occasion of Earth day.

Asner is one of 19 international authors with a bold new science policy proposal to reverse the tide, called A Global Deal for Nature (GDN).

The policy's mission is to save the diversity and abundance of life on Earth -- for the price tag of USD 100 billion a year.

It's not a huge price tag, said Asner, consider that in 2018 alone, the top two most profitable US companies, Apple and Berkshire Hathaway, almost matched that amount.

Societal investment in the GDN plan would, for the first time, integrate and implement climate and nature deals on a global scale to avoid human upheaval and biodiversity loss.

While the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement was the first major accord to take global action toward climate change policies, the international team of GDN scientists believe a similar companion pact is desperately needed to implement the very first global nature conservation plan to meet these challenges.

"The Paris agreement is only a half-deal; it will not alone save the diversity of life on Earth or conserve ecosystem services upon which humanity depends," said Eric Dinerstein, of the US-based nongovernmental organisation Resolve.

"The Global Deal for Nature is a time-bound, science-based plan to save the diversity and abundance of life on Earth.

Achieving the milestones and targets of the Global Deal for Nature is the best gift we can offer to future generations, an environmental reset, a pathway to an Eden 2.0," Dinerstein said.

The study, published in Science Advances, outlines the guiding principles, milestones and targets needed to avoid the disastrous extinction threats of a two degrees Celsius global warming forecast.

The three overarching goals of the GDN are to protect biodiversity by conserving at least 30 per cent of the Earth's surface by 2030; mitigate climate change by conserving the Earth's natural carbon storehouses; and reduce major threats.

The essence of implementing the plan is to set up protected areas of land as natural ecosystems, researchers said.

Dinerstein said that reprioritising the woods is the key to saving biodiversity and some of the best natural carbon sinks on the planet.

Any place that can store carbon is important, from the land to the sea, including forests, peatlands, tundra, mangroves, grasslands, freshwater and marine realms, wetlands and coastal habitats, researchers said.

"We need wild nature in every one of the Earth's 846 terrestrial ecoregions, conserved in protected areas representing the complex web of nature upon which we all depend," Dinerstein said.

When it comes to protecting biodiversity, creating a global map, let alone setting aside the precise global locations for specific conservation areas, is very much a work in progress.

Dinerstein estimates that the international community currently spends USD 4 billion to USD 10 billion per year alone on conservation.

Extending the area-based targets in the post-2020 strategic plan for biodiversity to 30 per cent by 2030 will likely require direct involvement of the private sector, some of whom -- including Google, Microsoft, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and Environmental Foundation Ltd -- are among the first to have made commitments to the GDN.

"The Global Deal for Nature presents a hopeful solution to avert the sixth mass extinction and help stabilize the climate, powered by the latest technology to visualize and analyze global change from space," said Tanya Birch, program manager for Google Earth Outreach.

"The time is short and the science is clear -- humanity must do more than reduce our global carbon emissions in order to escape the brink of climate disaster," said Lucas Joppa, chief environmental officer at Microsoft.

"We must act with boldness and vision if we are to prevent the worsening impacts of climate change -- from sea level rise and extreme flooding to prolonged drought, cataclysmic fire events and collapsing food systems," said Karl Burkart, director of innovation, media and technology at the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Earth Day Global Deal for Nature World earth day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp