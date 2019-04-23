Home World

6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Philippines after same near capital Manila

The quake comes one after another quake that hit near Manila a day before.

Published: 23rd April 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

The damage of St. Catherine church, with its headless statue, is seen following a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that also caused the collapse of a commercial building in Porac township in north Philippines (Photo|AP)

The damage of St. Catherine church, with its headless statue, is seen following a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that also caused the collapse of a commercial building in Porac township in north Philippines (Photo|AP)

By AFP

PORAC(PHILIPPINES): Philippine rescuers were scrambling on Tuesday to reach some two dozen people feared buried under a building near Manila that collapsed a day earlier in a deadly quake, as a powerful new tremor hit the nation.

The US Geological Survey put the fresh quake on the central island of Samar at 6.4 magnitude, which is stronger than the one that wrought significant damage Monday near the capital in the north.

The latest quake sent terrified locals fleeing into the streets, with images on social media showing cracked roads, crumbling church walls and shattered glass.  "No one started crying, but of course some panicked because it was really strong. We're still getting hit with aftershocks, even as we speak," said Rey Estrobo, a supervisor at a hotel in Borongan town, near the epicentre. 

At the same time, the toll in Monday's quake rose to 16, with most of the fatalities in the worst-hit province of Pampanga, national disaster officials said.  More than 100 others were injured by falling rubble, including in Manila, according to police.

The toll could rise as crews fanned out across the mostly rural region to assess damage in isolated hamlets that lost power and communications in one of the area's strongest tremors in years. More than 400 aftershocks have been registered since the initial quake, Philippine seismologists said.

Scores of rescuers in the town of Porac were using cranes and jackhammers to peel back the pancaked concrete structure of a four-storey market building where the Red Cross said 24 people were unaccounted for. "Every minute, every second is critical in this rescue," Cris Palcis, a volunteer rescue dog handler, told AFP. "Time is short for the people under the rubble so we have to be quick."

Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda told journalists that rescuers could still hear at least one person trapped beneath the rubble, but the digging was proceeding delicately to avoid accidentally crushing the survivor.

The quake also damaged several centuries-old churches which were crowded with worshippers in recent days as the majority-Catholic Philippines marked the Easter holiday.

Really swaying

Father Roland Moraleja, who is based in Porac, said the 18th century belfry of the Saint Catherine of Alexandria church collapsed in the quake. "It was the only part left from the old church," he told AFP. "The historical value is now gone, but we are hopeful that it will rise again."

High-rise buildings in the capital swayed after the tremor struck Monday evening, leaving some with large cracks in their walls.

Thousands of travellers were stranded after aviation authorities shut down the secondary Clark Airport, which is located on the site of the former US military installation that lies about an hour's drive north of the capital.

It was still closed on Tuesday as officials assessed the heavy damage to the terminal building and some cracking on the air traffic control tower.  The quake was centred on the town of Castillejos, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) northwest of Manila, local geologists said.

Seismologists put the Monday's tremor at 6.3 initially, but subsequently downgraded it to a 6.1 magnitude. The Philippines is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from quake-prone Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Philippines earthquake Philippines fresh earthquake south Philippines

Comments

