Home World

Probe shows Sri Lanka blasts payback for New Zealand mosque attacks: Deputy defence minister

It has now been revealed that the National Thowheeth Jama'ath group which carried out the Sri Lanka attacks had close links with JMI, affiliated to a similarly named group in Bangladesh.

Published: 23rd April 2019 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

sri_lanka_blasts

Lalitha, center, weeps over the coffin with the remains of 12-year old niece, Sneha Savindi, who was a victim of Easter Sunday bombing at St. Sebastian Church, in Negombo, Sri Lanka, on 22 April, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: An initial probe into deadly suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka that killed more than 320 people shows it was "retaliation for Christchurch," the country's deputy defence minister said Tuesday.

"The preliminary investigations have revealed that what happened in Sri Lanka (on Sunday) was in retaliation for the attack against Muslims in Christchurch," state minister of defence Ruwan Wijewardene told parliament. 

Fifty people were killed in shooting attacks on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on March 15.

Wijewardene said investigations showed that a local group called National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ) was behind the attack and was linked to a little-known radical Islamist group in India.

READ HERE | Sri Lanka blasts: Why is National Thowheed Jamath under the scanner?

"This National Thowheeth Jama'ath group which carried out the attacks had close links with JMI it has now been revealed," Wijewardene told parliament, in an apparent reference to a group known as Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India.

Little is known about JMI, other than reports it was established last year and is affiliated to a similarly named group in Bangladesh.

The minister said Sri Lanka was receiving unspecified international assistance with the investigation.

ALSO READ | Fresh explosion near church; 87 detonators found as Sri Lanka declares emergency

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka serial blasts New Zealand mosque attacks Terror attacks Christchurch Sri Lanka terror attacks Christchurch revenge Mosque attacks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp