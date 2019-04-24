UAE woman wakes up from coma after almost 30 years

By Online Desk

We often hear people use the phrase 'medical miracle.' But, have we actually seen or known one? The story of Munira Abdulla stands testimony to it.

It was just any other day for Omar Webair, Abdulla's son, when his mother came to his school to pick him up in their car. But, the incident that followed left an unforgettable impact on the family.

Little did they expect that they would crash into a bus, which would leave Abdulla with a serious brain injury. Omar was four when the fateful incident happened. Recalling the accident, Omar said that when his mother saw the crash coming, she hugged him to protect him from the blow. After that, the 32-year-old Abdulla slipped into a coma that lasted for decades.

Omar didn't want to give up on his mother, waiting with hope and despair for years to hear her call his name once again. 27 years later, the 32-year-old Omar's belief didn't fail him as his mother woke up from the vegetative state. The number 32 certainly has some significance in the lives of both mother and son.

Through the years, there wasn't anything that Omar didn't try to help his ailing mother. Abdulla spent years in hospitals in UAE where she was tube-fed and underwent physiotherapy to prevent muscle deterioration.

It has been difficult for Omar to balance work and family, but he always made time for his mother. Taking cognisance of the incident, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi gave the family a grant for a comprehensive multidisciplinary programme in Germany.

When the miracle happened...

It was their final week in Germany and Omar had an argument in the hospital room when Abdulla reacted with strange sounds. But she was still in a coma. Three days later, Omar woke up to his mom calling his name.

Speaking to The National, he said, “It was her. She was calling my name. I was flying with joy. For years I have dreamt of this moment, and my name was the first word she said."

Today, Abdulla has become more responsive and has returned home to Abu Dhabi.

"I shared her story to tell people not to lose hope over their loved ones," Omar told the UAE daily.

Like the saying which goes 'where there is love, there are miracles,' this is a story full of love and faith and makes us exclaim in joy that family is above all!