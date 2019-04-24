Home World

UAE woman wakes up from coma after almost 30 years

The story of Munira Abdulla, who woke up from a coma after 27 years, will make you believe in miracles! 

Published: 24th April 2019 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

hospital bed

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

We often hear people use the phrase 'medical miracle.' But, have we actually seen or known one? The story of Munira Abdulla stands testimony to it.

It was just any other day for Omar Webair, Abdulla's son, when his mother came to his school to pick him up in their car. But, the incident that followed left an unforgettable impact on the family. 

Little did they expect that they would crash into a bus, which would leave Abdulla with a serious brain injury. Omar was four when the fateful incident happened. Recalling the accident, Omar said that when his mother saw the crash coming, she hugged him to protect him from the blow. After that, the 32-year-old Abdulla slipped into a coma that lasted for decades. 

Omar didn't want to give up on his mother, waiting with hope and despair for years to hear her call his name once again. 27 years later, the 32-year-old Omar's belief didn't fail him as his mother woke up from the vegetative state. The number 32 certainly has some significance in the lives of both mother and son. 

Through the years, there wasn't anything that Omar didn't try to help his ailing mother. Abdulla spent years in hospitals in UAE where she was tube-fed and underwent physiotherapy to prevent muscle deterioration. 

It has been difficult for Omar to balance work and family, but he always made time for his mother. Taking cognisance of the incident, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi gave the family a grant for a comprehensive multidisciplinary programme in Germany. 

When the miracle happened... 

It was their final week in Germany and Omar had an argument in the hospital room when Abdulla reacted with strange sounds. But she was still in a coma. Three days later, Omar woke up to his mom calling his name. 

Speaking to The National, he said, “It was her. She was calling my name. I was flying with joy. For years I have dreamt of this moment, and my name was the first word she said."

Today, Abdulla has become more responsive and has returned home to Abu Dhabi. 

"I shared her story to tell people not to lose hope over their loved ones," Omar told the UAE daily.

Like the saying which goes 'where there is love, there are miracles,' this is a story full of love and faith and makes us exclaim in joy that family is above all! 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UAE woman coma Munira Abdulla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp