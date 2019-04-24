Home World

US denies possessing advance intel on Sri Lanka bombings

US ambassador Alaina Teplitz said thatshe doesn't have any idea that on what basis Sri Lanka had said that US had prior intel.

24th April 2019

Officers of Special Task Force search for explosives ahead of mass burials at a burial ground in Sri Lanka

Officers of Special Task Force search for explosives ahead of mass burials at a burial ground in Sri Lanka (Photo| AP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: The US ambassador to Sri Lanka has denied the United States had prior knowledge of the Easter militant attacks that it passed to the Colombo government, CNN television reported on Wednesday. "We had no prior knowledge of these attacks," US ambassador Alaina Teplitz told the US channel in an interview on the suicide attacks on Sunday that killed 359 people, including at least four Americans.

A Sri Lankan minister had said earlier this week that India and the United States had provided information before the bombings on three churches and three hotels which authorities have blamed on a local Islamist group. "Well I can't speak for others. I don't know what other sources of information the government of Sri Lanka might have had. I can just tell you that we had no prior knowledge. The Sri Lankan government has admitted lapses in their intelligence gathering and information sharing," the ambassador told CNN.

Sri Lankan authorities have started an investigation into how warnings about possible attacks were not passed to top ministers.

