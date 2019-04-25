Home World

China's belt and road initiative should help promote mutual investment says, Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)

By UNI

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview, released on Thursday, that Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) should not only be focused on trading but should promote mutual investment and joint projects in various areas.

"We should not only trade but promote mutual investment and implement the joint infrastructure, transportation, logistics and ecological projects; stimulate industrial and technological cooperation, scientific and educational projects; activate humanitarian contacts," Putin said in an interview with the Chinese People's Daily newspaper ahead of his visit to Beijing.

Putin noted that it should be beneficial for all Eurasian countries to participate in the BRI since it should contribute to the development of their economies and help raise living standards in these states.

The president emphasized that the BRI provided for the large possibilities for partnership.

"I am sure that as a result of the second Belt and Road international forum in Beijing, which I am planning to attend, the integration processes in Eurasia, which are being promoted by our countries, will receive the new impetus for the development," Putin pointed out.

Putin will pay a visit to China on Friday and Saturday for attending the second Belt and Road forum in Beijing.

This year's Belt and Road forum is being held in the Chinese capital between Thursday and Saturday.

The first edition of the forum was held in 2017, gathering 29 heads of state and government.

Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative seeks to bring infrastructure development across Asia, Europe, Russia, and the Middle East.

