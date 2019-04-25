Home World

Sri Lanka Catholic churches suspend public mass until situation improves

The head of the local Catholic church urged politicians to leave aside differences to rebuild the country struck by the Easter Sunday bombings that killed nearly 360 people.

Published: 25th April 2019 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

A view of St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Catholic churches on Thursday suspended all public services until the security situation improves as the head of the church urged politicians to leave aside differences to rebuild the country struck by the Easter Sunday bombings that killed nearly 360 people.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the head of the local Catholic church, said that Easter Sunday's attacks were coordinated by an organised group with powerful nations behind them and also noted that these attackers had no religion.

READ MORE | Sri Lanka bans drones, unmanned aircraft after bombings

All Catholic churches were asked to stop public mass until the security situation improves, Cardinal Ranjith's office quoted him as saying.

"There will be no public mass said until further notice," an official said.

He urged the government to leave aside all political differences and work together at this time to rebuild the country again.

Sri Lankan media and some ministers have criticised the rift between President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after it emerged that authorities had prior intelligence from India and the US about the possible attacks by the National Tawheed Jamath (NTJ) jihadist group.

Nine suicide bombers, believed to be the members of a local Islamist extremist group NTJ, carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches, two of them Catholic, and three luxury hotels packed with Easter worshippers on Sunday.

READ MORE | Minor explosion reported in Sri Lanka's Pugoda

Security has been beefed up in Sri Lanka as the army increased its deployment by 1,300 to 6,300, with the navy and airforce also deploying 2,000 more personnel.

Also, drone flights were banned and licences issued to commercial operators were suspended with immediate effect.

The Sri Lankan authorities Thursday intensified their raids with the help of the army and arrested 16 more suspects in connection with the country's worst terror attack that killed nearly 360 people and left over 500 injured.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka blasts Sri Lanka bombings Easter blasts Catholic church

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp