Amid campus walkouts, Google changing how its employees can report workplace harassment

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Facing campus walkouts and widespread criticism over workplace harassment, Google has announced a dedicated website to make it easier for workers to report harassment.

"We've simplified and clarified the way employees can raise concerns by bringing multiple channels together on a new dedicated site," Melonie Parker, Global Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, said in a blog post on Thursday.

Google said it is also working on a similar website for its temporary and vendor workforce which will be completed by June.

Nearly 20,000 Google employees staged a walkout last November against workplace harassment globally.

CEO Sundar Pichai later announced that the company would end forced arbitration for sexual harassment and assault, allowing workers to take matter to court.

Google said it has published (internally) its "Investigations Report", the fifth annual summary of employee-related misconduct investigations, including discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

"After a four-month pilot, we're expanding our 'Support Person Programme' so that Googlers can bring a colleague to harassment and discrimination investigations," said Parker.

Google said it is also publicly sharing workplace policies -- including policies on harassment, discrimination, retaliation, standards of conduct and workplace conduct.

"We want every Googler to walk into a workplace filled with dignity and respect," Parker added.