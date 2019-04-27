Home World

Indian IT manager is third Dubai expat to die in Lanka bombings

42-year-old Juno Srivastava was last seen having breakfast along with his colleagues before a blast ripped through the Cinnamon Grand Hotel on April 11.

Published: 27th April 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Juno Srivastava

Juno Srivastava (Photo| Facebook/ Juno Srivastava)

By PTI

DUBAI: An Indian man who lived in the UAE has been killed in the massive Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka, officials here said. At least 253 people were killed and over 500 others injured when suicide bombers blew up churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on April 21, the country's worst terror attack claimed by the ISIS terror group.

Juno Srivastava, 42, the General IT Manager of Al Futtaim Group, was last seen having breakfast along with his colleagues before a blast ripped through the Cinnamon Grand Hotel on April 11, Khaleej Times reported.

India's Consul General to Dubai Vipul said that officials from the Indian High Commission in Colombo have confirmed that Juno was killed in the blasts. He said that a total of two Dubai-based Indians -- Razeena Kukkady, 58, and Juno -- were killed in Sri Lanka. Another Dubai expat from the UK was also killed at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel. Juno's brother Jugnu and wife Rachna, who visited Colombo after the blasts, recognised his mortal remains, the report said.

His mortal remains will be repatriated to India on Thursday. Juno's two children study in Dubai.The family, originally from Uttar Pradesh, is settled in Delhi. He completed his MSC in Computer Science and worked in Egypt before moving to Dubai in 2011, according to his Facebook profile. Juno checked into the Cinnamon Grand Hotel on April 20 along with his British colleague Lorraine Campbell, who also died in the attack.

According to a statement by Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry, the number of foreign nationals who have been identified as killed remained at 40. "One from Bangladesh, two from China, 11 from India, three from Denmark, one from Japan, one from the Netherlands, one from Portugal, two from Saudi Arabia, two from Spain, one from Switzerland, two from Turkey, six from the UK, one from USA, two holding US and UK nationalities, one holding Swiss and Dutch nationalities, one holding Dutch and Sri Lankan nationalities, and two holding Australian and Sri Lankan nationalities," the statement added.

