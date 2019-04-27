Sri Lanka arrested 20 bombing suspects over past 24 hours: Reports

By UNI

MOSCOW: Sri Lanka arrested 20 suspects in coordinated bombings over the past 24 hours, local media reported, citing police, on Saturday.

The New 1st outlet reported, citing a police spokesman, that the apprehensions took place as part of a nation-wide security operation.

Moreover, the outlet wrote on Twitter that the police had recovered bodies of four suspected perpetrators of three bombings that rocked the city of Kalmunai on Friday.

The three new explosions occurred in the wake of a series of coordinated blasts throughout Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday that left more than 250 people dead and more than 500 others injured.

The Islamic State (IS, a terror group banned in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.