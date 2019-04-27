Home World

Sri Lanka arrested 20 bombing suspects over past 24 hours: Reports

Citing a police spokesman, The New 1st outlet reported that the apprehensions took place as part of a nation-wide security operation.

Published: 27th April 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

A Sri Lankan police officer patrols out side a mosque in Colombo

A Sri Lankan police officer patrols outside a mosque in Colombo (File Photo|AP)

By UNI

MOSCOW: Sri Lanka arrested 20 suspects in coordinated bombings over the past 24 hours, local media reported, citing police, on Saturday.

The New 1st outlet reported, citing a police spokesman, that the apprehensions took place as part of a nation-wide security operation.

Sri Lanka serial blasts: CLICK HERE to read more

Moreover, the outlet wrote on Twitter that the police had recovered bodies of four suspected perpetrators of three bombings that rocked the city of Kalmunai on Friday.

The three new explosions occurred in the wake of a series of coordinated blasts throughout Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday that left more than 250 people dead and more than 500 others injured.

The Islamic State (IS, a terror group banned in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka blasts Sri Lanka terror attacks Sri Lanka suicide bombers Sri Lanka bombers Sri Lanka serial blasts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp