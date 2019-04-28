Home World

French police warn of lead contamination after Notre Dame blaze

The civilians have been advised to clean the dust, which settled after the inferno, with wet wipes, according to Sputnik.

Published: 28th April 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Damage on the facade at the Notre Dame Cathedral, in Paris, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. | AP

By ANI

PARIS: The French police on Saturday warned residents living in the vicinity of the Notre Dame cathedral of lead contamination arising from the blaze which ravaged the historic structure on April 15.

The civilians have been advised to clean the dust, which settled after the inferno, with wet wipes, according to Sputnik.

The warning was issued based on tests which revealed that the cathedral's frame, as well as its spire, discharged particles of the metal following the blaze which destroyed parts of the iconic Parisian landmark.

READ| Notre Dame cathedral fire: Workers admit to smoking at the monument

The probe revealed that lead was found in areas near the cathedral, outlining that it was "very localised" and "notably on premises that may have been standing open at the time of the fire, and where dust had settled".

Public areas which fall under the threat of potential lead contamination have been shut down and will not be reopened until lead levels stabilise, according to the police.

Nearly one billion US dollars were raised to rebuild the cathedral within days of the blaze.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Notre Dame Notre Dame fire Lead contamination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp