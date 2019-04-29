Home World

Floods in Indonesia kill 29 as dozens go missing

Around 12,000 others have been evacuated from water-logged Bengkulu province with hundreds of buildings, bridges and roads damaged.

Published: 29th April 2019 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of submerged buildings after heavy rain caused flooding in Bengkulu on the Indonesian island of Sumatra

An aerial view of submerged buildings after heavy rain caused flooding in Bengkulu on the Indonesian island of Sumatra (Photo|AFP)

By AFP

BENGKULU: Floods sparked by torrential rains have killed 29 people in Indonesia with a dozen more still missing, officials said on Monday, marking the latest calamity for a disaster-prone nation. Landslides and floods are common, especially during the monsoon season between October and April, when rains lash the vast Southeast Asian archipelago.

On Monday, Indonesia's disaster agency confirmed 29 deaths and said at least 13 more people were missing after days of pounding storms on the island of Sumatra. Some 12,000 others have been evacuated from water-logged Bengkulu province with hundreds of buildings, bridges and roads damaged.

Hardest hit was Bengkulu Tengah district, just outside of the provincial capital, where 22 people were killed along with hundreds of livestock. Authorities have set up temporary shelters and public kitchens for the evacuees.

Meanwhile, a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Sumatra's Lampung province on Saturday killed a family of six and disrupted transportation links to neighbouring regions. Flooding in parts of the capital Jakarta during the week killed at least two people and forced more than 2,000 to evacuate their homes.

Residents of Bogor, a satellite city of Jakarta, also had to contend with 14 pythons that were set loose from a private property due to the high waters. Six of the snakes - which were as long as four metres (13 feet) -- have been found, but the remaining eight remain on the loose, officials said at the weekend.

In Sumatra, authorities said that illegal coal mining was partly to blame for deadly landslides as the practice makes loose soil susceptible to slides when heavy rains hit.n "Apart from natural factors like the heavy rain,(the flooding) was also caused by human activity that destroys the environment," disaster agency head Doni Monardo told reporters in Bengkulu on Monday.

Activists have long warned deforestation from rampant mining in the province could trigger a catastrophe. At least four major rivers in Bengkulu overflow every time it rains due to environmental damage near their banks, activists said. "The flooding in Bengkulu was made worse by the severe damage caused by coal mining," Ali Akbar from local environmental group Kanopi Bengkulu said in a statement.

Illegal mining was blamed for killing dozens on the island of Sulawesi in March when a makeshift mine collapsed. Last month, some 112 people died and more than 90 remain missing after torrential rains pounded Indonesia's Papua region, triggering landslides and flash floods.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indonesia floods Indonesia floods death toll Sumatra floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp